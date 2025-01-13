Winerz is a blockchain technology enabling skill based wagering mechanics to any competitive game. It uses a token-based economy to reward players for winning in games of skill between other opponents. The technology solution is a web-based platform that enables players to wager and then input their battle results to win the pot. $WNZ is primarily used as a transfer of value within the Winerz ecosystem, driven by three pillars: • Head-to-Head platform: the web-based technology platform enables competitive 1v1 play of traditional head-to-head games. • Staking & Rewards: staking is designed to reward participants who lock their $WNZ tokens while providing much needed liquidity to the DEX pool. In return, they are given $WNZ from the staking reserve. • NFT Marketplace: users can trade and collect Winerz NFTs, allowing additional bonus payout in the Winerz ecosystem. The utility of $WNZ is: • Paying player entry fees (bets) • Purchasing and selling Winerz NFTs • Rewarding players for winning (play-to-earn) • Participating in platform profit sharing • Staking and earning additional WNZ tokens

Disclaimer

