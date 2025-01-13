WILDCOIN Price (WILDCOIN)
The live price of WILDCOIN (WILDCOIN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. WILDCOIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key WILDCOIN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 175.13 USD
- WILDCOIN price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the WILDCOIN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WILDCOIN price information.
During today, the price change of WILDCOIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WILDCOIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WILDCOIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WILDCOIN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-8.49%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+0.37%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of WILDCOIN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-1.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The WILDCOIN project harnesses AI and Web3 to revolutionize the care experience. WILDCOIN’s proprietary Animal Vision AI (AVAI) technology assigns pets a unique Animal Decentralized Identity (ADID) connected to optimism, an ethereum equivalent layer-2 scaling solution, streamlining pet health record management for owners and veterinarians. The WILDCOIN token is the financial lifeblood fueling the WILD ecosystem. This unique token enables holders to unlock innovative DeFi features such as farming, high-yield staking, and savings within the ~$300 billion pet care sector. According to WILDCOIN's tokenomics, each on-chain transaction has a 0.5% transfer fee. The creators of this token envision a future where token holders benefit financially by contributing to animal welfare. As WILDCOIN expands its presence, more users will have the opportunity to support this impactful cause.
