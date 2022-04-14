Wife Changing Money (WIFE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Wife Changing Money (WIFE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Wife Changing Money (WIFE) Information WIFE is the first token launched by HeyAnon on the Arena Social platform, built on the Avalanche network. Rooted in meme culture and DeFAI, WIFE captures the spirit of crypto-native humor and ambition. The motto "Wife Changing Money" plays on the idea that only in crypto can gains be so life-changing, you might just upgrade everything - even your wife. What makes WIFE unique is that it's the first token launched by HeyAnon. Official Website: https://heyanon.ai/

Wife Changing Money (WIFE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wife Changing Money (WIFE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 131.11K Total Supply: $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 10.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 131.11K All-Time High: $ 0.00101979 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Wife Changing Money (WIFE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Wife Changing Money (WIFE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WIFE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WIFE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

