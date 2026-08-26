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The live Wiener Doge on Solana price today is 0.075512 USD.WIENER market cap is 75,460 USD. Track real-time WIENER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Wiener Doge on Solana price today is 0.075512 USD.WIENER market cap is 75,460 USD. Track real-time WIENER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Wiener Doge on Solana Logo

Wiener Doge on Solana Price (WIENER)

Unlisted

1 WIENER to USD Live Price:

$0.075374
$0.075374$0.075374
-4.34%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Wiener Doge on Solana (WIENER) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 17:02:15 (UTC+8)

Wiener Doge on Solana Price Today

The live Wiener Doge on Solana (WIENER) price today is $ 0.075512, with a 4.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current WIENER to USD conversion rate is $ 0.075512 per WIENER.

Wiener Doge on Solana currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 75,460, with a circulating supply of 999.30K WIENER. During the last 24 hours, WIENER traded between $ 0.075141 (low) and $ 0.07891 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 6.02, while the all-time low was $ 0.050154.

In short-term performance, WIENER moved +0.02% in the last hour and -42.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 29.71.

Wiener Doge on Solana (WIENER) Market Information

$ 75.46K
$ 75.46K$ 75.46K

$ 29.71
$ 29.71$ 29.71

$ 75.46K
$ 75.46K$ 75.46K

999.30K
999.30K 999.30K

999,299.196232
999,299.196232 999,299.196232

The current Market Cap of Wiener Doge on Solana is $ 75.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 29.71. The circulating supply of WIENER is 999.30K, with a total supply of 999299.196232. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 75.46K.

Wiener Doge on Solana Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.075141
$ 0.075141$ 0.075141
24H Low
$ 0.07891
$ 0.07891$ 0.07891
24H High

$ 0.075141
$ 0.075141$ 0.075141

$ 0.07891
$ 0.07891$ 0.07891

$ 6.02
$ 6.02$ 6.02

$ 0.050154
$ 0.050154$ 0.050154

+0.02%

-4.15%

-42.20%

-42.20%

Price Prediction for Wiener Doge on Solana

Wiener Doge on Solana (WIENER) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WIENER in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Wiener Doge on Solana (WIENER) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Wiener Doge on Solana could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Wiener Doge on Solana will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WIENER price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Wiener Doge on Solana Price Prediction.

What is Wiener Doge on Solana (WIENER)

Wiener Doge ($WIENER) is a scarce digital asset and store of value on the Solana blockchain. The project combines humor with transparency and long-term community engagement. With a fixed total supply of 1,000,000 tokens, $WIENER employs principles of scarcity to encourage sustainable growth. Created by Liam Murphy, a crypto fraud-fighting lawyer, the project promotes accountability and trust within the meme economy. The majority of tokens are held by the founder and will not be sold during the lifetime of his dachshund, Stellaluna, the project’s mascot. Holders can stake their tokens for 12% annual rewards and participate in the Wiener Doge Pack, an active Telegram community of over 10,000 members.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Wiener Doge on Solana (WIENER) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Dog-ThemedMemeSolana Ecosystem

About Wiener Doge on Solana

What is the current price of Wiener Doge on Solana?

Trading at $0.075512, Wiener Doge on Solana has shown a price movement of -4.15% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact WIENER's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 999299.196232 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Wiener Doge on Solana?

Its market capitalization is $75460, ranking #5742 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

WIENER recorded $-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between $0.075141 and $0.07891, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Wiener Doge on Solana fit within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed,Solana Meme category?

As a Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed,Solana Meme token, WIENER competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wiener Doge on Solana

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 17:02:15 (UTC+8)

Wiener Doge on Solana (WIENER) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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