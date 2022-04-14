WibeGram (WIBE) Tokenomics
WibeGram (WIBE) Information
Your private, encrypted messenger. Protect your conversations with advanced security. Experience seamless, secure communication on Wibegram. Our encryption technology ensures your messages remain confidential, even in transit.
Enjoy privacy-focused features like end-to-end encryption and self-destructing messages. Wibegram is designed to keep your conversations private and secure. Join the Wibegram community today and experience the future of messaging.
WibeGram (WIBE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for WibeGram (WIBE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
WibeGram (WIBE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of WibeGram (WIBE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WIBE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WIBE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand WIBE's tokenomics, explore WIBE token's live price!
WIBE Price Prediction
Want to know where WIBE might be heading? Our WIBE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.