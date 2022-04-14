waterbear (WATERBEAR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into waterbear (WATERBEAR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

waterbear (WATERBEAR) Information meet waterbear: the microscopic, chonky gummy space tank that literally cannot be killed. extreme heat? nope. 6,000 atmospheres of pressure? nope. 30 years without water? nope. bitcoin crashes? hope not, but nope. live tiny, die never. the ultimate survivor now powers desci as its meme coin—think doge, but for science. waterbear is here to make science fun and unstoppable. join the unstoppable revolution. Official Website: https://www.waterbear.science

waterbear (WATERBEAR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for waterbear (WATERBEAR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 29.09K Total Supply: $ 999.89M Circulating Supply: $ 999.89M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 29.09K All-Time High: $ 0.00902704 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

waterbear (WATERBEAR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of waterbear (WATERBEAR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WATERBEAR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WATERBEAR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WATERBEAR's tokenomics, explore WATERBEAR token's live price!

WATERBEAR Price Prediction Want to know where WATERBEAR might be heading? Our WATERBEAR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

