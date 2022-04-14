Warlords of Solana (WLOS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Warlords of Solana (WLOS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Warlords of Solana (WLOS) Information WLOS (Warlords of Solana) is a Solana-based utility token powering an ecosystem centered around gamified DeFi. The project integrates staking, NFT farming, and mission-based hero mechanics. WLOS is distributed through a 10% transactional fee that funds farming rewards, staking APYs, mission pools, development, and deflationary burns. Users can earn WLOS by staking or deploying NFT characters (Farmers or Heroes) that generate token-based returns. The platform aims to merge community incentives with light strategy mechanics in preparation for a larger game release. Official Website: https://wlos.dev Whitepaper: https://docs.wlos.dev Buy WLOS Now!

Warlords of Solana (WLOS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 7.03K
Total Supply: $ 96.62K
Circulating Supply: $ 96.62K
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.03K
All-Time High: $ 2.67
All-Time Low: $ 0.055387
Current Price: $ 0.072762

Warlords of Solana (WLOS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Warlords of Solana (WLOS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WLOS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WLOS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WLOS's tokenomics, explore WLOS token's live price!

