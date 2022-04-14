Vulture Peak (VPK) Tokenomics
Vulture Peak (VPK) Information
Vulture Peak is a pioneering Launchpad and an Investment fund focusing on blockchain games, NFTs, metaverse, DeFi, and other recent developments in the blockchain space. While the blockchain industry has been expanding and growing in recent years, not much has been done to have equal growth amongst the overall sphere of our society and it has mostly benefited a certain segment of the society who has the resources and liberty of investing early in projects. Vulture Peak focuses on leveling down these grounds and empowering everyone with investing power. Better days are on their way and it’s time to bid farewell to the days of staking and locking your tokens for getting whitelisted in IDOs. Let’s empower everyone and let’s grow together!
Vulture Peak (VPK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Vulture Peak (VPK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Vulture Peak (VPK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Vulture Peak (VPK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VPK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VPK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand VPK's tokenomics, explore VPK token's live price!
VPK Price Prediction
Want to know where VPK might be heading? Our VPK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.