Volta Club Price (VOLTA)
The live price of Volta Club (VOLTA) today is 2.47 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. VOLTA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Volta Club Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 74.34 USD
- Volta Club price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Volta Club to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Volta Club to USD was $ -2.2534743660.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Volta Club to USD was $ -2.2633336180.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Volta Club to USD was $ -25.072116072214515.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ -2.2534743660
|-91.23%
|60 Days
|$ -2.2633336180
|-91.63%
|90 Days
|$ -25.072116072214515
|-91.03%
Discover the latest price analysis of Volta Club: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
0.00%
+60.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Volta is the token that represents the Volta Club protocol. With a maximum and total supply of 1,000,000, it has been transitioned from the deprecated wMEMO, the native token of Wonderland DAO, at a 1:330 rate. As Wonderland undergoes rebranding, both tokens will be supported for the near future. However, Volta will be the sole officially supported token and will be used as the protocol's native token.
