What is Volare Network (VOLR)

The Volare Project is a project to construct a vast ecosystem based on blockchain networks deploying Equilibrium technology (“Volare Network”). While its ultimate goal is to use the high speed and scalability of Equilibrium to promote the commercial use of blockchain technology across several industries, the Volare Network is first aiming to actively attract highly accessible dApps, in particular blockchain-based games. Volare (“VOLR”) is a coin used in the Volare Network for the purpose of reserving and measuring the value of the services provided in the network and incentivizing the operation of validator nodes. The Volare Network provides infrastructure to effectively manage the “use value” and “exchange value”, and to ultimately guarantee the value, of VOLR. Volare Network intends to create a constructive ecosystem that can consistently enhance the value of Volare within the network through the provision various services (“Volare Ecosystem”).

Volare Network (VOLR) Resource Official Website