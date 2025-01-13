VKAX Price (VKAX)
The live price of VKAX (VKAX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. VKAX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key VKAX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 69.69 USD
- VKAX price change within the day is +5.40%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of VKAX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of VKAX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of VKAX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of VKAX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+5.40%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-10.97%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+45.51%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of VKAX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.21%
+5.40%
-0.76%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
VKAX is an experimental, community owned cryptocurrency which mirrors parts of the open source Bitcoin and Dash code base. This means VKAX gains the power of the UTXO blockchain model as well as the benefits of masternodes – which allow qualified holders to earn a share of the block reward. The Mike mining algorithm is based on the asic-proof Ghostrider which ensures that the VKAX network has one CPU, one vote. Through upgrades and hardforks, the community can guarantee that VKAX remains ASIC resistant. Anyone is free to participate and interact with the VKAX network – you are encouraged to start by running a wallet!
