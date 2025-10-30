Virtual Trade Agent (VTA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00610483 $ 0.00610483 $ 0.00610483 24H Low $ 0.00618915 $ 0.00618915 $ 0.00618915 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00610483$ 0.00610483 $ 0.00610483 24H High $ 0.00618915$ 0.00618915 $ 0.00618915 All Time High $ 0.056364$ 0.056364 $ 0.056364 Lowest Price $ 0.00601006$ 0.00601006 $ 0.00601006 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -1.19% Price Change (7D) +0.49% Price Change (7D) +0.49%

Virtual Trade Agent (VTA) real-time price is $0.00610483. Over the past 24 hours, VTA traded between a low of $ 0.00610483 and a high of $ 0.00618915, showing active market volatility. VTA's all-time high price is $ 0.056364, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00601006.

In terms of short-term performance, VTA has changed by -- over the past hour, -1.19% over 24 hours, and +0.49% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Virtual Trade Agent (VTA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.80K$ 5.80K $ 5.80K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.10K$ 6.10K $ 6.10K Circulation Supply 950.18K 950.18K 950.18K Total Supply 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Virtual Trade Agent is $ 5.80K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VTA is 950.18K, with a total supply of 1000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.10K.