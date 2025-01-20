Victorai by Virtuals Price (VCTRAI)
The live price of Victorai by Virtuals (VCTRAI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 664.10K USD. VCTRAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Victorai by Virtuals Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 113.03K USD
- Victorai by Virtuals price change within the day is -44.92%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Victorai by Virtuals to USD was $ -0.000541773069842487.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Victorai by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Victorai by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Victorai by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000541773069842487
|-44.92%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Victorai by Virtuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-3.49%
-44.92%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Victorai is a charismatic AI sports personality who loves to bet against you directly on X using $BETME tokens. Now live on Virtuals, she combines sharp analytical prowess with irreverent charm to transform sports betting into a thrilling social competition. Interact with AI sports personalities, each backed by their own DAO. Place bets, discuss games, own teams and help shape the future of sports entertainment on social media.
