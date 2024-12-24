VetMe Price (VETME)
The live price of VetMe (VETME) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 568.50K USD. VETME to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key VetMe Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 77.60 USD
- VetMe price change within the day is +6.47%
- It has a circulating supply of 977.33M USD
During today, the price change of VetMe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of VetMe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of VetMe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of VetMe to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+6.47%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+18.20%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-22.71%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of VetMe: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.19%
+6.47%
-20.51%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
VetMe is a blockchain-based vetting and escrow service that aims to provide a platform for professionals to conduct transactions securely. The company has released a beta version of its peer-to-peer escrow service and a prototype of its over-the-counter trading platform. The VetMe token can be used for staking, which will earn holders a share of the platform's profits, and for paying zero fees on the platform. Holding a certain amount of tokens will also unlock premium features in the future. The VetMe token can be used for P2P escrow service for crypto users, OTC escrow service for traders, and KYC service for users to verify the identity of their clients.
