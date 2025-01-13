Vestige Price (VEST)
The live price of Vestige (VEST) today is 0.03748935 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. VEST to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Vestige Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 10.17K USD
- Vestige price change within the day is -6.78%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Vestige to USD was $ -0.00272754977705961.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Vestige to USD was $ +0.0124629257.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Vestige to USD was $ +0.0935293038.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Vestige to USD was $ +0.02728294796399696.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00272754977705961
|-6.78%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0124629257
|+33.24%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0935293038
|+249.48%
|90 Days
|$ +0.02728294796399696
|+267.31%
Discover the latest price analysis of Vestige: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.82%
-6.78%
-11.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Vestige (previously TinyChart) is the most reliable data platform for Algorand assets, integrating multiple data sources into easy to digest asset pages. It allows traders to find new ASA's as well as monitor their value. The platform continuously improves with new features and integrates new AMMs. Vestige token is an utility token used for access to premium features.
