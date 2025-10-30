The live Velocis AI price today is 0.00000932 USD. Track real-time VECAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore VECAI price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Velocis AI price today is 0.00000932 USD. Track real-time VECAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore VECAI price trend easily at MEXC now.

Velocis AI (VECAI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 10:34:26 (UTC+8)

Velocis AI (VECAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00006838
$ 0.00006838$ 0.00006838

$ 0.00000925
$ 0.00000925$ 0.00000925

--

--

-1.46%

-1.46%

Velocis AI (VECAI) real-time price is $0.00000932. Over the past 24 hours, VECAI traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. VECAI's all-time high price is $ 0.00006838, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000925.

In terms of short-term performance, VECAI has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and -1.46% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Velocis AI (VECAI) Market Information

$ 7.93K
$ 7.93K$ 7.93K

--
----

$ 9.32K
$ 9.32K$ 9.32K

851.00M
851.00M 851.00M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Velocis AI is $ 7.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VECAI is 851.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.32K.

Velocis AI (VECAI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Velocis AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Velocis AI to USD was $ -0.0000009572.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Velocis AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Velocis AI to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ -0.0000009572-10.27%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Velocis AI (VECAI)

Velocis AI is a next generation AI + Web3 ecosystem designed to bring intelligent, interactive, and practical AI agents into the blockchain world.

At its core, Velocis introduces virtual AI characters . not just for casual chat, but for real utility:

Veco helps developers with coding, smart contract debugging, and technical education.

Voxe focuses on crypto market analysis and sentiment tracking.

Velys guides users through Web3 culture, learning, and onboarding.

Each AI character is powered by a hybrid architecture (LLM + NLM), giving them accuracy, adaptability, and unique personalities. Users can interact in real time, save sessions as PDFs, and soon connect via wallet login to unlock premium, token powered features.

Velocis AI (VECAI) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Velocis AI Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Velocis AI (VECAI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Velocis AI (VECAI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Velocis AI.

Check the Velocis AI price prediction now!

VECAI to Local Currencies

Velocis AI (VECAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Velocis AI (VECAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VECAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Velocis AI (VECAI)

How much is Velocis AI (VECAI) worth today?
The live VECAI price in USD is 0.00000932 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current VECAI to USD price?
The current price of VECAI to USD is $ 0.00000932. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Velocis AI?
The market cap for VECAI is $ 7.93K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of VECAI?
The circulating supply of VECAI is 851.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of VECAI?
VECAI achieved an ATH price of 0.00006838 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of VECAI?
VECAI saw an ATL price of 0.00000925 USD.
What is the trading volume of VECAI?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for VECAI is -- USD.
Will VECAI go higher this year?
VECAI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out VECAI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
