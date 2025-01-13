What is Vaporum Coin (VPRM)

What is the project about? Vaporum Coin is an open-source, privacy currency that allows for UTXO smart contracts, dApps, Fungible and Non Fungible (NFT) tokens, 50/50 hybrid POW/POS with fast transactions. Its purpose is to bring the latest blockchain technology along with some common sense implementations to Peer-to-Peer transactions. Built on the Komodo platform, along with our in house developers we are working to implement many great ideas! What makes your project unique? Vaporum coin is a powerful and innovative cryptocurrency that offers users a fast, secure, and affordable payment solution. Its unique features and benefits make it an ideal choice for individuals and businesses looking to make payments and transactions on a global scale. Whether you are looking to make purchases, send money to friends and family, or simply want a secure and decentralized payment option. History of your project. September 29, 2022 Launch Date, since then we have been included on AtomicDEX, listed on xeggex.com and our community has grown substantially. What’s next for your project? Exchange Listing, private wallet app, escrow services What can your token be used for? P2P payment, Private messaging, Future escrow services.

Vaporum Coin (VPRM) Resource Whitepaper Official Website