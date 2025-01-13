VaporNodes Price (VPND)
The live price of VaporNodes (VPND) today is 0.00147074 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. VPND to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key VaporNodes Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.17K USD
- VaporNodes price change within the day is -3.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the VPND to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate VPND price information.
During today, the price change of VaporNodes to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of VaporNodes to USD was $ -0.0004948554.
In the past 60 days, the price change of VaporNodes to USD was $ -0.0001067739.
In the past 90 days, the price change of VaporNodes to USD was $ +0.0000318654417541332.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.28%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004948554
|-33.64%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001067739
|-7.25%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0000318654417541332
|+2.21%
Discover the latest price analysis of VaporNodes: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.35%
-3.28%
-18.73%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"VaporNodes is a hybrid NaaS + DaaS protocol where you get exposure to multi-chain DeFi protocols and Nodes, earning lifetime passive income by participating with a node. We aim to make DeFi affordable to everyone, that's why you can create a node starting from 1000 VPND. If by chance you need to sell a large amount, $20K+, we recommend using out OTC option within our discord to help keep the protocol Healthy! https://discord.gg/TRAgAaNVku When you create a node, you participate in the protocol saving you high fees, and being able to compound your yields easily. VaporNodes will be controlled by governance, where everyone can make proposal and if you own a node you get a vote."
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 VPND to AUD
A$0.0023973062
|1 VPND to GBP
￡0.0012060068
|1 VPND to EUR
€0.0014266178
|1 VPND to USD
$0.00147074
|1 VPND to MYR
RM0.0066330374
|1 VPND to TRY
₺0.0521230256
|1 VPND to JPY
¥0.23164155
|1 VPND to RUB
₽0.1523245418
|1 VPND to INR
₹0.126998399
|1 VPND to IDR
Rp24.1104879456
|1 VPND to PHP
₱0.0863177306
|1 VPND to EGP
￡E.0.0745812254
|1 VPND to BRL
R$0.009045051
|1 VPND to CAD
C$0.0021178656
|1 VPND to BDT
৳0.1804450906
|1 VPND to NGN
₦2.287294848
|1 VPND to UAH
₴0.0625505722
|1 VPND to VES
Bs0.07794922
|1 VPND to PKR
Rs0.4119689814
|1 VPND to KZT
₸0.7806393772
|1 VPND to THB
฿0.0512258742
|1 VPND to TWD
NT$0.0486962014
|1 VPND to CHF
Fr0.0013383734
|1 VPND to HKD
HK$0.0114423572
|1 VPND to MAD
.د.م0.014854474