Vanguard Total World xStock Price Today

The live Vanguard Total World xStock (VTX) price today is $ 160.98, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current VTX to USD conversion rate is $ 160.98 per VTX.

Vanguard Total World xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,556,542, with a circulating supply of 9.67K VTX. During the last 24 hours, VTX traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 539.35, while the all-time low was $ 44.94.

In short-term performance, VTX moved -- in the last hour and -0.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 20.54.

Vanguard Total World xStock (VTX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.56M$ 1.56M $ 1.56M Volume (24H) $ 20.54$ 20.54 $ 20.54 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 111.05M$ 111.05M $ 111.05M Circulation Supply 9.67K 9.67K 9.67K Total Supply 689,845.9714989598 689,845.9714989598 689,845.9714989598

The current Market Cap of Vanguard Total World xStock is $ 1.56M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 20.54. The circulating supply of VTX is 9.67K, with a total supply of 689845.9714989598. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 111.05M.