Value Price (VALU)
The live price of Value (VALU) today is 0.00818657 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. VALU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Value Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 11.89 USD
- Value price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the VALU to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Value to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Value to USD was $ +0.0253193917.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Value to USD was $ +0.0242270290.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Value to USD was $ +0.0052081957186795016.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0253193917
|+309.28%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0242270290
|+295.94%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0052081957186795016
|+174.87%
Discover the latest price analysis of Value: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Value is the decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator and swap router protocol, which settles transactions for low price slippage impact. It finds the most accountable trade for the underlying swap transaction by fetching hundreds of assets markets. With finding the best route, Value sends transactions through the most secure and efficient way to decentralized exchanges. To carry out the best trade, Value can split it into multiple transactions and execute it all subsequently to minimize slippage impact. It also helps avoid transaction sandwiching between MEV bots.
