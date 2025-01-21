Valeria Price (VAL)
The live price of Valeria (VAL) today is 0.061446 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. VAL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Valeria Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 307.23 USD
- Valeria price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the VAL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate VAL price information.
During today, the price change of Valeria to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Valeria to USD was $ -0.0145600659.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Valeria to USD was $ -0.0219073116.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Valeria to USD was $ -0.05425034706439595.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0145600659
|-23.69%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0219073116
|-35.65%
|90 Days
|$ -0.05425034706439595
|-46.89%
Discover the latest price analysis of Valeria: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-6.74%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The $VAL token is the in-game utility token of the Valeria ecosystem. It replaces the traditional premium currency within games such as V- Bucks in Fortnite or Robux in Roblox. This token may be used to acquire cosmetics, booster packs, valerians, speed up progress and more!
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 VAL to AUD
A$0.0983136
|1 VAL to GBP
￡0.04977126
|1 VAL to EUR
€0.05898816
|1 VAL to USD
$0.061446
|1 VAL to MYR
RM0.27466362
|1 VAL to TRY
₺2.18870652
|1 VAL to JPY
¥9.5825037
|1 VAL to RUB
₽6.1353831
|1 VAL to INR
₹5.3212236
|1 VAL to IDR
Rp1,007.31131424
|1 VAL to PHP
₱3.59643438
|1 VAL to EGP
￡E.3.09134826
|1 VAL to BRL
R$0.37051938
|1 VAL to CAD
C$0.08848224
|1 VAL to BDT
৳7.49211078
|1 VAL to NGN
₦95.41273434
|1 VAL to UAH
₴2.59486458
|1 VAL to VES
Bs3.318084
|1 VAL to PKR
Rs17.13483156
|1 VAL to KZT
₸32.597103
|1 VAL to THB
฿2.09653752
|1 VAL to TWD
NT$2.0123565
|1 VAL to CHF
Fr0.05591586
|1 VAL to HKD
HK$0.47804988
|1 VAL to MAD
.د.م0.61568892