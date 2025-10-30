UselessAni (USELESSANI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) +0.74% Price Change (7D) +15.07% Price Change (7D) +15.07%

UselessAni (USELESSANI) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, USELESSANI traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. USELESSANI's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, USELESSANI has changed by -- over the past hour, +0.74% over 24 hours, and +15.07% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

UselessAni (USELESSANI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.94K$ 6.94K $ 6.94K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.94K$ 6.94K $ 6.94K Circulation Supply 998.89M 998.89M 998.89M Total Supply 998,889,485.61631 998,889,485.61631 998,889,485.61631

The current Market Cap of UselessAni is $ 6.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of USELESSANI is 998.89M, with a total supply of 998889485.61631. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.94K.