$UOG (Universe of Gamers) is a revolutionary utility token that bridges the fast-growing online gaming industry with the world of crypto investment. Built on the fast, scalable, and low-cost Solana blockchain, $UOG fuels a sustainable and interconnected ecosystem of NFT games, digital assets, and developer tools. The project is committed to delivering real, functional blockchain-gaming integration, not just hype.
Understanding the tokenomics of Universe Of Gamers (UOG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of UOG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many UOG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
