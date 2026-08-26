United States Water Reserve Price Today

The live United States Water Reserve (USWR) price today is $ 0, with a 6.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current USWR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per USWR.

United States Water Reserve currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 596,252, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M USWR. During the last 24 hours, USWR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03260264, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, USWR moved -0.01% in the last hour and -3.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.95K.

United States Water Reserve (USWR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 596.25K$ 596.25K $ 596.25K Volume (24H) $ 4.95K$ 4.95K $ 4.95K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 596.25K$ 596.25K $ 596.25K Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,996,103.6287465 999,996,103.6287465 999,996,103.6287465

The current Market Cap of United States Water Reserve is $ 596.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.95K. The circulating supply of USWR is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999996103.6287465. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 596.25K.