UniLend Finance (UFT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00371925 24H High $ 0.00442862 All Time High $ 4.47 Lowest Price $ 0.0028792 Price Change (1H) -7.59% Price Change (1D) +6.55% Price Change (7D) +15.18%

UniLend Finance (UFT) real-time price is $0.00405552. Over the past 24 hours, UFT traded between a low of $ 0.00371925 and a high of $ 0.00442862, showing active market volatility. UFT's all-time high price is $ 4.47, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0028792.

In terms of short-term performance, UFT has changed by -7.59% over the past hour, +6.55% over 24 hours, and +15.18% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

UniLend Finance (UFT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 405.53K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 405.53K Circulation Supply 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of UniLend Finance is $ 405.53K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UFT is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 405.53K.