UniLayer Price (LAYER)
The live price of UniLayer (LAYER) today is 0.04096325 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.13M USD. LAYER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key UniLayer Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 150.06K USD
- UniLayer price change within the day is +4.42%
- It has a circulating supply of 27.62M USD
Get real-time price updates of the LAYER to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LAYER price information.
During today, the price change of UniLayer to USD was $ +0.00173259.
In the past 30 days, the price change of UniLayer to USD was $ +0.0018042959.
In the past 60 days, the price change of UniLayer to USD was $ +0.0055312266.
In the past 90 days, the price change of UniLayer to USD was $ +0.000742579971455854.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00173259
|+4.42%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0018042959
|+4.40%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0055312266
|+13.50%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000742579971455854
|+1.85%
Discover the latest price analysis of UniLayer: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.03%
+4.42%
-18.51%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
UniLayer is a new generation decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 LAYER to AUD
A$0.0655412
|1 LAYER to GBP
￡0.0323609675
|1 LAYER to EUR
€0.03932472
|1 LAYER to USD
$0.04096325
|1 LAYER to MYR
RM0.1839249925
|1 LAYER to TRY
₺1.44354493
|1 LAYER to JPY
¥6.4365554725
|1 LAYER to RUB
₽4.146300165
|1 LAYER to INR
₹3.4855629425
|1 LAYER to IDR
Rp660.6974881475
|1 LAYER to PHP
₱2.397988655
|1 LAYER to EGP
￡E.2.0919931775
|1 LAYER to BRL
R$0.2535625175
|1 LAYER to CAD
C$0.0585774475
|1 LAYER to BDT
৳4.90084323
|1 LAYER to NGN
₦63.508603535
|1 LAYER to UAH
₴1.72373356
|1 LAYER to VES
Bs2.08912575
|1 LAYER to PKR
Rs11.426288955
|1 LAYER to KZT
₸21.3905995175
|1 LAYER to THB
฿1.4046298425
|1 LAYER to TWD
NT$1.3390886425
|1 LAYER to CHF
Fr0.0364572925
|1 LAYER to HKD
HK$0.3182844525
|1 LAYER to MAD
.د.م0.4124999275