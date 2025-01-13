UniFarm Price (UFARM)
The live price of UniFarm (UFARM) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 148.88K USD. UFARM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key UniFarm Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 102.18 USD
- UniFarm price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 335.20M USD
Get real-time price updates of the UFARM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate UFARM price information.
During today, the price change of UniFarm to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of UniFarm to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of UniFarm to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of UniFarm to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+513.59%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+150.40%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of UniFarm: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+17.75%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
UniFarm is a group farming project, where a user can stake a single token or an LP token and farm multiple tokens as staking rewards with an APY of up to 400% along with booster packs. As add-on features, UniFarm also has a launchpad and a multi Chain Bridge which provides multi-token rewards to the liquidity providers in the bridge.
