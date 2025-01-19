UniDex Logo

UniDex (UNIDX) Live Price Chart

$0.450262
-32.50%(1D)

Price of UniDex (UNIDX) Today

The live price of UniDex (UNIDX) today is 0.450262 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. UNIDX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key UniDex Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 679.08 USD
- UniDex price change within the day is -32.51%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD

UniDex (UNIDX) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of UniDex to USD was $ -0.2169051727439509.
In the past 30 days, the price change of UniDex to USD was $ -0.0309597899.
In the past 60 days, the price change of UniDex to USD was $ +0.3180198704.
In the past 90 days, the price change of UniDex to USD was $ +0.10847975168192637.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.2169051727439509-32.51%
30 Days$ -0.0309597899-6.87%
60 Days$ +0.3180198704+70.63%
90 Days$ +0.10847975168192637+31.74%

UniDex (UNIDX) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of UniDex: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.444781
$ 0.672899
$ 15.96
+0.16%

-32.51%

-37.46%

UniDex (UNIDX) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 679.08
0.00
What is UniDex (UNIDX)

Exchange token for the platform UniDex the DeFi trading terminal DEX

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

UNIDX to Local Currencies

1 UNIDX to AUD
A$0.72492182
1 UNIDX to GBP
0.36921484
1 UNIDX to EUR
0.43675414
1 UNIDX to USD
$0.450262
1 UNIDX to MYR
RM2.026179
1 UNIDX to TRY
15.95278266
1 UNIDX to JPY
¥70.36244274
1 UNIDX to RUB
46.13384452
1 UNIDX to INR
38.98368396
1 UNIDX to IDR
Rp7,381.34308128
1 UNIDX to PHP
26.3628401
1 UNIDX to EGP
￡E.22.61215764
1 UNIDX to BRL
R$2.7465982
1 UNIDX to CAD
C$0.64837728
1 UNIDX to BDT
54.706833
1 UNIDX to NGN
701.34159906
1 UNIDX to UAH
18.96053282
1 UNIDX to VES
Bs24.314148
1 UNIDX to PKR
Rs125.52404036
1 UNIDX to KZT
238.99006436
1 UNIDX to THB
฿15.48451018
1 UNIDX to TWD
NT$14.80911718
1 UNIDX to CHF
Fr0.40973842
1 UNIDX to HKD
HK$3.50303836
1 UNIDX to MAD
.د.م4.52063048