Ultimate Frog Racing (UFR): The world’s most entertaining new sports organization and the fastest, most memeable token on Solana. Real frogs, real races, winner takes all. Join the race, embrace the pace.
We have live streaming of different frogs streamed live. If your frog wins, you'll share the prize pool with other winners based on the size of your stake. Own a real life racing frog via an NFT.
Ultimate Frog Racing (UFR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Ultimate Frog Racing (UFR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of UFR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many UFR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.