Ulord Price (UT)
The live price of Ulord (UT) today is 0.00126893 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 189.64K USD. UT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ulord Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 83.32 USD
- Ulord price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 149.45M USD
During today, the price change of Ulord to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ulord to USD was $ +0.0000716248.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ulord to USD was $ -0.0004593933.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ulord to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000716248
|+5.64%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0004593933
|-36.20%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Ulord: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-30.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ulord is a peer-to-peer value transfer public blockchain. Through building its blockchain underlying architecture and digital resource distribution protocols, it enables third-party developers to explore their own applications over open-source agreements to form a complete ecology of blockchain technology and applications. Based on various rules and protocols created by Ulord, it loads various types of digital resource application scenarios including text, pictures, music, video and software, providing a direct docking platform for information creators and consumers. Ulord Foundation, registered in Singapore, is the main operator of the Ulord project. It is determined to use the blockchain technology to create a new digital resource interaction platform. Ulord Foundation will standardize and manage the technology development, application docking, promotion and other related work of the Ulord Project. Ulord team brings together a large number of high-level R & D personnel led by more than 10 PhDs, with comprehensive blockchain technology application development capabilities. More than 50 excellent programmers and algorithm engineers in the technology development team have backgrounds in areas such as blockchain, cryptography, Internet information security, big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, finance, and management. There are senior scientists in cryptography and blockchain, and specialized blockchain project investors. In addition, Ulord team also maintains close cooperation with research institutes such as Windsor University in Canada, National University of Defense Technology, Wuhan University, Beihang University, Chinese Academy of Sciences and South China University of Technology, etc.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 UT to AUD
A$0.002030288
|1 UT to GBP
￡0.0010024547
|1 UT to EUR
€0.0012181728
|1 UT to USD
$0.00126893
|1 UT to MYR
RM0.0056974957
|1 UT to TRY
₺0.0447297825
|1 UT to JPY
¥0.199602689
|1 UT to RUB
₽0.1284410946
|1 UT to INR
₹0.1079732537
|1 UT to IDR
Rp20.4666100379
|1 UT to PHP
₱0.0743085408
|1 UT to EGP
￡E.0.0648169444
|1 UT to BRL
R$0.0078546767
|1 UT to CAD
C$0.0018145699
|1 UT to BDT
৳0.1518147852
|1 UT to NGN
₦1.9673236934
|1 UT to UAH
₴0.0533965744
|1 UT to VES
Bs0.06471543
|1 UT to PKR
Rs0.3539553342
|1 UT to KZT
₸0.6626225567
|1 UT to THB
฿0.0435116097
|1 UT to TWD
NT$0.0414559431
|1 UT to CHF
Fr0.0011293477
|1 UT to HKD
HK$0.0098468968
|1 UT to MAD
.د.م0.0127781251