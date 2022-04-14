UBS USD Money Market Investment Fund Token (UMINT) Tokenomics
UBS USD Money Market Investment Fund Token (UMINT) Information
UBS uMINT: USD Money Market Investment Fund Token, directly issued by UBS Tokenise, managed by UBS Asset Management and distributed by DigiFT. It offers global accredited investors stable yield and income generation and the unique opportunity to build upon of the most established and recognised global financial branded names, UBS.
DigiFT is the world first authorised and regulated smart-contract driven STO / RWA issuance and trading exchange. We have been selected as an authorised distribution partner by UBS for their tokenised money market fund, uMINT.
UBS USD Money Market Investment Fund Token (UMINT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for UBS USD Money Market Investment Fund Token (UMINT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
UBS USD Money Market Investment Fund Token (UMINT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of UBS USD Money Market Investment Fund Token (UMINT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of UMINT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many UMINT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand UMINT's tokenomics, explore UMINT token's live price!
UMINT Price Prediction
Want to know where UMINT might be heading? Our UMINT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.