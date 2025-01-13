UBS USD Money Market Investment Fund Token Price (UMINT)
The live price of UBS USD Money Market Investment Fund Token (UMINT) today is 100.74 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 10.07K USD. UMINT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key UBS USD Money Market Investment Fund Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- UBS USD Money Market Investment Fund Token price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00 USD
During today, the price change of UBS USD Money Market Investment Fund Token to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of UBS USD Money Market Investment Fund Token to USD was $ +0.4338569580.
In the past 60 days, the price change of UBS USD Money Market Investment Fund Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of UBS USD Money Market Investment Fund Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ +0.4338569580
|+0.43%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of UBS USD Money Market Investment Fund Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
0.00%
+0.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
UBS uMINT: USD Money Market Investment Fund Token, directly issued by UBS Tokenise, managed by UBS Asset Management and distributed by DigiFT. It offers global accredited investors stable yield and income generation and the unique opportunity to build upon of the most established and recognised global financial branded names, UBS. DigiFT is the world first authorised and regulated smart-contract driven STO / RWA issuance and trading exchange. We have been selected as an authorised distribution partner by UBS for their tokenised money market fund, uMINT.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
