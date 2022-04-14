Tyke The Elephant (TYKE) Tokenomics
Another token of MartyrFi narrative to remember Tyke the Elephant. She was a female African bush elephant captured as a baby and shipped to the United States, where She was brutalised and instilled fear upon during the training for the circus, and shot 87 times whilst on the streets of Honolulu, Hawaii. She died of her injuries. She was forgotten but she will have a special place in our hearts forever
The token is built to remember and honour Tyke the elephant. The project is also built around being charitable towards elephants who may go through the same sort of abuse.
Understanding the tokenomics of Tyke The Elephant (TYKE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TYKE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TYKE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand TYKE's tokenomics, explore TYKE token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.