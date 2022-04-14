TXNScan (TXN) Tokenomics
TXNScan (TXN) Information
As blockchain technology matures, the sheer volume and complexity of on-chain data continue to expand at breakneck speed. Traditional explorers, while indispensable tools for early adopters and developers, often present information in raw technical formats that are inaccessible to the average user. A typical blockchain transaction can be a labyrinth of hexadecimal input data, multiple token transfers, contract calls, and opaque technical indicators. This complexity discourages newcomers, forces professionals to waste time on manual interpretation, and restricts the blockchain’s full potential to a narrow, highly technical audience. TXNScan seeks to change this dynamic by placing advanced artificial intelligence (AI), intuitive interfaces, and intelligent narratives at the core of blockchain exploration. Rather than forcing users to decode complex contract interactions by themselves, TXNScan interprets data, offering clear human-readable explanations, contextual insights, and interactive visual representations. It transforms raw blockchain data into comprehensible stories and actionable intelligence, making the technology accessible to everyone—from curious newcomers to veteran developers and institutional analysts.
TXNScan (TXN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for TXNScan (TXN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
TXNScan (TXN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of TXNScan (TXN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TXN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TXN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
