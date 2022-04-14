TXN Club (TXN) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into TXN Club (TXN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
TXN Club (TXN) Information

TXN Club - platform designed to seamlessly unite Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, SocialFi, Discord and other social media platforms in one accessible space.

https://docs.txntech.club/

CA: 0x7236A7Ad67976eE07961Ab26Ed6F4CD23F7a9bD1

Over 370eth raised in 3 rounds!

Key Features:

P2P Tipping Exclusive Content subscription Dual Referral System Revenue Share: Burn Mechanism

  • much more - to be found in the TXN Litepaper

Official Website:
https://txntech.club/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.txntech.club/

TXN Club (TXN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for TXN Club (TXN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 11.74K
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 18.26M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 64.30K
All-Time High:
$ 0.05545
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00064297
TXN Club (TXN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of TXN Club (TXN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of TXN tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many TXN tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand TXN's tokenomics, explore TXN token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.