TXN Club (TXN) Information TXN Club - platform designed to seamlessly unite Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, SocialFi, Discord and other social media platforms in one accessible space. https://docs.txntech.club/ CA: 0x7236A7Ad67976eE07961Ab26Ed6F4CD23F7a9bD1 Over 370eth raised in 3 rounds! Key Features: P2P Tipping Exclusive Content subscription Dual Referral System Revenue Share: Burn Mechanism much more - to be found in the TXN Litepaper Official Website: https://txntech.club/ Whitepaper: https://docs.txntech.club/ Buy TXN Now!

TXN Club (TXN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for TXN Club (TXN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 11.74K $ 11.74K $ 11.74K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 18.26M $ 18.26M $ 18.26M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 64.30K $ 64.30K $ 64.30K All-Time High: $ 0.05545 $ 0.05545 $ 0.05545 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00064297 $ 0.00064297 $ 0.00064297 Learn more about TXN Club (TXN) price

TXN Club (TXN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TXN Club (TXN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TXN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TXN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TXN's tokenomics, explore TXN token's live price!

