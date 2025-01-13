Twelve Legions Price (CTL)
The live price of Twelve Legions (CTL) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CTL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Twelve Legions Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.99 USD
- Twelve Legions price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CTL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CTL price information.
During today, the price change of Twelve Legions to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Twelve Legions to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Twelve Legions to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Twelve Legions to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-5.56%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+3.74%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Twelve Legions: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-1.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
12 Legions is a turn-based strategy game in which characters are represented by unique NFTs on the blockchain system. 12 Legions is an open world, with fantasy lands, where players can become Lords, ruling their lands. With Blockchain and NFT technology, 12 Legions will include in-game rewards worthy with users’ efforts and make everything more transparent and fair. For more details, there are some features of our game: - World map: A big map with Twelves lands - Village & Clans: Help players create their clan and get more resources by occupying. - Adventure Mode (PvE): PvE battles will help you level up heroes, collect materials and POM (our in-game token) - Arena Mode (PvP): This mode allows players to defeat the other’s Heroes. Hence it is recommended for more experienced players.
