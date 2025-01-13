Turing Network Price (TUR)
The live price of Turing Network (TUR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. TUR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Turing Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 45.41 USD
- Turing Network price change within the day is -10.24%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Turing Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Turing Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Turing Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Turing Network to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-10.24%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-56.29%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-33.26%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Turing Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.10%
-10.24%
-30.56%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
OAK Network is a trailblazing layer-1 blockchain on a mission to become the 'Stripe for web3,' serving as the premier infrastructure for automated payments and decentralized finance (DeFi). The Turing Network Token is the native token of OAK’s parachain on Kusama, serving a versatile purpose within the network. It can be utilized to cover automation fees, protocol-related gas fees, participate in on-chain governance voting, and generate staking rewards by actively securing the network as either a collator or a delegator.
