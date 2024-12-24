Turbos Finance Price (TURBOS)
The live price of Turbos Finance (TURBOS) today is 0.00386046 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.19M USD. TURBOS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Turbos Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 243.68K USD
- Turbos Finance price change within the day is -2.71%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.86B USD
During today, the price change of Turbos Finance to USD was $ -0.000107756309013458.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Turbos Finance to USD was $ -0.0001491083.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Turbos Finance to USD was $ +0.0021000358.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Turbos Finance to USD was $ +0.001361670091493327.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000107756309013458
|-2.71%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001491083
|-3.86%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0021000358
|+54.40%
|90 Days
|$ +0.001361670091493327
|+54.49%
Discover the latest price analysis of Turbos Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.48%
-2.71%
-36.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Turbos Finance is a non-custodial and hyper-efficient decentralized exchange (DEX), backed by Jump Crypto and Mysten Labs. Built on Sui since June 2022, Turbos brings a universal notion of digital asset ownership and unprecedented horizontal scalability to DeFi. What makes your project unique? User-friendly DEX Our platform offers user-centric and intuitive trading features in token swap, liquidity provision and token bridging. Unique social features are added to create a seamless and efficient trading experience for our users. Smart Routing With smart routing, users can trade assets amongst liquidity pools. This pioneering feature calculates the best route based on available liquidity and swap fees in each pool, ensuring users get the best possible rate for their trades. One-off liquidity layer Serving as a one-stop-shop solution in the Sui ecosystem, we are the ultimate liquidity powerhouse with concentrated liquidity AMM, TurboStar (launchpad), TurbosBoost and perpetual trading offered all-in-one. History of your project. We deployed on Sui devnet since June 2022. What’s next for your project? Q2 2023 Testnet Smart contract audit IDO/IEO TurboStar launchpad TurbosBoost campaign Social trading feature enhancement Q3 2023 Perpetual AMM What can your token be used for? TURBOS, the protocol token on Turbos Finance, is underpinned by a strong token infrastructure designed to provide incentives, rewards, and various utilities for community members, fostering a thriving and dynamic ecosystem.
