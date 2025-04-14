TruthChain Price (TRUTH)
The live price of TruthChain (TRUTH) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 268.26K USD. TRUTH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key TruthChain Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- TruthChain price change within the day is +3.40%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.82M USD
Get real-time price updates of the TRUTH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TRUTH price information.
During today, the price change of TruthChain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of TruthChain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of TruthChain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of TruthChain to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.40%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-3.29%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-57.19%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of TruthChain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.12%
+3.40%
+25.53%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The TruthChain token serves as the backbone of the ecosystem, enabling seamless operations and incentivizing community participation. It has multiple use cases that make it essential to the network’s success and functionality: 1. Validator Rewards: Validators are the nodes hosting neutral and untampered LLMs in the TruthChain network. They play a critical role in maintaining the network’s decentralization and reliability. Tokens are used to reward these validators for their contributions, ensuring the network remains active, secure, and efficient. 2. Transaction Fees: Users querying the TruthChain network for data verification or consensus will pay small transaction fees in tokens. These fees help sustain the ecosystem by compensating validators for their computational efforts. 3. Staking: Tokens can be staked by both validators and users to support the network’s operations. Validators may stake tokens to secure their roles in the ecosystem, while users can stake to earn rewards and participate in securing the network. Staking also acts as a safeguard, discouraging malicious actors from attempting to disrupt the network. 4. Governance: TruthChain is a community-driven project, and the token empowers holders to take part in governance decisions. Token holders can propose and vote on key network upgrades, policy changes, or the inclusion of new LLMs. This ensures that the network evolves according to the collective interest of its community. 5. Access to Services: The token will also act as a medium of exchange for accessing premium features within the ecosystem. Users can use tokens for API calls, advanced verification tools, or other services that require computational resources. These utility-focused applications make the token integral to TruthChain, ensuring it supports decentralization, incentivizes participation, and sustains the ecosystem financially. By aligning incentives with the network’s goals, the token helps establish a reliable, transparent, and censorship-resistant solution for verifying factual data.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 TRUTH to VND
₫--
|1 TRUTH to AUD
A$--
|1 TRUTH to GBP
￡--
|1 TRUTH to EUR
€--
|1 TRUTH to USD
$--
|1 TRUTH to MYR
RM--
|1 TRUTH to TRY
₺--
|1 TRUTH to JPY
¥--
|1 TRUTH to RUB
₽--
|1 TRUTH to INR
₹--
|1 TRUTH to IDR
Rp--
|1 TRUTH to KRW
₩--
|1 TRUTH to PHP
₱--
|1 TRUTH to EGP
￡E.--
|1 TRUTH to BRL
R$--
|1 TRUTH to CAD
C$--
|1 TRUTH to BDT
৳--
|1 TRUTH to NGN
₦--
|1 TRUTH to UAH
₴--
|1 TRUTH to VES
Bs--
|1 TRUTH to PKR
Rs--
|1 TRUTH to KZT
₸--
|1 TRUTH to THB
฿--
|1 TRUTH to TWD
NT$--
|1 TRUTH to AED
د.إ--
|1 TRUTH to CHF
Fr--
|1 TRUTH to HKD
HK$--
|1 TRUTH to MAD
.د.م--
|1 TRUTH to MXN
$--