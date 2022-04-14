Discover key insights into TrumpChain (DJT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

TrumpChain (DJT) Information

TrumpChain is a revolutionary, community-driven blockchain designed to disrupt the crypto establishment.

With no venture capital, no seed funding, and no private sales, we’ve built a network that truly belongs to the people.

TrumpChain is a aelegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) Layer 1 protocol prioritizes fairness, efficiency, and scalability while staying true to the core principles of decentralization.