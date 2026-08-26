Trump Oil Reserve Price Today

The live Trump Oil Reserve (OIL) price today is $ 0, with a 0.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current OIL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OIL.

Trump Oil Reserve currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 57,613, with a circulating supply of 999.96M OIL. During the last 24 hours, OIL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00651959, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OIL moved -- in the last hour and -0.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Trump Oil Reserve (OIL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 57.61K$ 57.61K $ 57.61K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 57.61K$ 57.61K $ 57.61K Circulation Supply 999.96M 999.96M 999.96M Total Supply 999,961,887.565 999,961,887.565 999,961,887.565

The current Market Cap of Trump Oil Reserve is $ 57.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OIL is 999.96M, with a total supply of 999961887.565. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 57.61K.