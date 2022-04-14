Trump Official Dance Move (SHIMMY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Trump Official Dance Move (SHIMMY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Trump Official Dance Move (SHIMMY) Information SHIMMY is a meme token launched off of pump.fun, the token is inspired by the signature dance move of the President of the United States Donald Trump. The project is community owned and managed with memetic content being produced to celebrate the virality of the dance move following Trump's re-election. The token has purpose or function and there is no intention of building any further utility besides memes. Official Website: https://x.com/ShimmyCoin Buy SHIMMY Now!

Market Cap: $ 32.82K
Total Supply: $ 999.33M
Circulating Supply: $ 999.33M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 32.82K
All-Time High: $ 0.00455359
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

Trump Official Dance Move (SHIMMY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Trump Official Dance Move (SHIMMY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SHIMMY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SHIMMY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SHIMMY's tokenomics, explore SHIMMY token's live price!

