TruFin Staked NEAR (TRUNEAR) Information

The TruFin Protocol builds institutional-grade Web3 primitives, that can be used as the foundational building blocks for complex digital asset strategies to reduce risk, generate rewards, securely on-chain.

TruFin’s third product, TruStake NEAR, is an NEAR staking vault which provides access to NEAR liquid staking on the NEAR network. TruNEAR is the liquid staking token users receive when they deposit NEAR into the TruStake vault. It is fungible asset standard like NEAR and has all the same basic functionality. As soon as a user deposits NEAR on the TruStake smart contract, they receive newly minted TruNEAR, based on the exchange rate at the time of staking. As NEAR staking rewards accrue, the value of TruNEAR increases (with reference to NEAR).

Users have have the ability to stake their NEAR through TruFin’s dApp.

When a user stakes with TruFin, they will mint a new liquid token — TruNEAR.

Rewards are restaked automatically, giving an uplift in APY from the compounding effect.