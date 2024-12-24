TruFin Staked MATIC Price (TRUMATIC)
The live price of TruFin Staked MATIC (TRUMATIC) today is 0.507055 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 77.71M USD. TRUMATIC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key TruFin Staked MATIC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.81K USD
- TruFin Staked MATIC price change within the day is -1.46%
- It has a circulating supply of 153.12M USD
During today, the price change of TruFin Staked MATIC to USD was $ -0.0075294094479006.
In the past 30 days, the price change of TruFin Staked MATIC to USD was $ -0.0919698387.
In the past 60 days, the price change of TruFin Staked MATIC to USD was $ +0.1721269692.
In the past 90 days, the price change of TruFin Staked MATIC to USD was $ +0.07818300199658015.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0075294094479006
|-1.46%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0919698387
|-18.13%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1721269692
|+33.95%
|90 Days
|$ +0.07818300199658015
|+18.23%
Discover the latest price analysis of TruFin Staked MATIC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.51%
-1.46%
-21.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The TruFin Protocol builds institutional-grade Web3 primitives, that can be used as the foundational building blocks for complex digital asset strategies to reduce risk, generate rewards, securely on-chain. TruFin’s first product, TruStake, is a MATIC staking vault which provides access to MATIC staking on the Ethereum network. TruMATIC is the liquid staking token users receive when they deposit MATIC into the TruStake vault. It is an ERC-20 token like MATIC and has all the same basic functionality. As soon as a user deposits MATIC on the TruStake smart contract, they receive newly minted TruMATIC, based on the exchange rate at the time of staking. As MATIC staking rewards accrue, the value of TruMATIC increases (with reference to MATIC). - Users have have the ability to stake their MATIC through TruFin’s [dApp](https://app.trufin.io/). - When a user stakes with TruFin, they will mint a new liquid token — TruMATIC. - Rewards are restaked automatically, giving an uplift in APY from the compounding effect. The TruMATIC liquid token is self-custodied, meaning holders have complete control over their TruMATIC at all times, with a broad set of possibilities: - **Target ~5%+ APY:** TruMATIC will deliver optimised staking rewards on the staked MATIC. Auto-restaking means your APY rides on the power of compounding. - **DeFi Interoperability:** TruMATIC’s token design ensures seamless integration with a myriad of DeFi protocols — from DEXs to lending/borrowing protocols to yield optimizers. - **Liquidity Pools:** Get ready for MATIC<>TruMATIC liquidity pools on leading DEXs, enabling a smooth liquidity provision for users seeking to exit their TruMATIC positions.
