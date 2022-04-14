TruFin Staked APT (TRUAPT) Tokenomics
The TruFin Protocol builds institutional-grade Web3 primitives, that can be used as the foundational building blocks for complex digital asset strategies to reduce risk, generate rewards, securely on-chain.
TruFin’s second product, TruStake Aptos, is an Aptos staking vault which provides access to APT liquid staking on the Aptos network. TruAPT is the liquid staking token users receive when they deposit APT into the TruStake vault. It is fungible asset standard like APT and has all the same basic functionality. As soon as a user deposits APT on the TruStake smart contract, they receive newly minted TruAPT, based on the exchange rate at the time of staking. As APT staking rewards accrue, the value of TruAPT increases (with reference to APT).
- Users have have the ability to stake their APT through TruFin’s dApp.
- When a user stakes with TruFin, they will mint a new liquid token — TruAPT.
- Rewards are restaked automatically, giving an uplift in APY from the compounding effect.
Understanding the tokenomics of TruFin Staked APT (TRUAPT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TRUAPT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TRUAPT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
