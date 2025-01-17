Truffi Price (TRUFFI)
The live price of Truffi (TRUFFI) today is 0.00435437 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. TRUFFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Truffi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 185.52 USD
- Truffi price change within the day is +2.89%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the TRUFFI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TRUFFI price information.
During today, the price change of Truffi to USD was $ +0.00012227.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Truffi to USD was $ -0.0017973907.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Truffi to USD was $ +0.0003060516.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Truffi to USD was $ -0.007641381645975288.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00012227
|+2.89%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0017973907
|-41.27%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0003060516
|+7.03%
|90 Days
|$ -0.007641381645975288
|-63.70%
Discover the latest price analysis of Truffi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.29%
+2.89%
-4.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Truffi is an ERC20i on-chain art project which was designed and animated by Shameless Studios. The goal is to create fun on-chain art and to take the ERC-20 inscriptions to the next level by introducing a flexible tier system and incorporating gamified elements like Seasonal Collections with rewards.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 TRUFFI to AUD
A$0.0070105357
|1 TRUFFI to GBP
￡0.0035705834
|1 TRUFFI to EUR
€0.0042237389
|1 TRUFFI to USD
$0.00435437
|1 TRUFFI to MYR
RM0.019594665
|1 TRUFFI to TRY
₺0.1548413972
|1 TRUFFI to JPY
¥0.6783237586
|1 TRUFFI to RUB
₽0.4466277309
|1 TRUFFI to INR
₹0.3771319857
|1 TRUFFI to IDR
Rp71.3831033328
|1 TRUFFI to PHP
₱0.2549048198
|1 TRUFFI to EGP
￡E.0.2194167043
|1 TRUFFI to BRL
R$0.0263874822
|1 TRUFFI to CAD
C$0.0062702928
|1 TRUFFI to BDT
৳0.5294043046
|1 TRUFFI to NGN
₦6.771916224
|1 TRUFFI to UAH
₴0.1836673266
|1 TRUFFI to VES
Bs0.23513598
|1 TRUFFI to PKR
Rs1.2146079678
|1 TRUFFI to KZT
₸2.309993285
|1 TRUFFI to THB
฿0.1500515902
|1 TRUFFI to TWD
NT$0.1433458604
|1 TRUFFI to CHF
Fr0.0039624767
|1 TRUFFI to HKD
HK$0.0338769986
|1 TRUFFI to MAD
.د.م0.0438049622