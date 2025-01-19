TrueSight DAO Governance Token Price (TDG)
The live price of TrueSight DAO Governance Token (TDG) today is 0.201576 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. TDG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key TrueSight DAO Governance Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.56 USD
- TrueSight DAO Governance Token price change within the day is -17.46%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of TrueSight DAO Governance Token to USD was $ -0.0426410629629491.
In the past 30 days, the price change of TrueSight DAO Governance Token to USD was $ +1.4460681261.
In the past 60 days, the price change of TrueSight DAO Governance Token to USD was $ +0.1411195679.
In the past 90 days, the price change of TrueSight DAO Governance Token to USD was $ +0.09497957996744568.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0426410629629491
|-17.46%
|30 Days
|$ +1.4460681261
|+717.38%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1411195679
|+70.01%
|90 Days
|$ +0.09497957996744568
|+89.10%
Discover the latest price analysis of TrueSight DAO Governance Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.11%
-17.46%
+716.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
TrueSight DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) on a mission to build a better world based on verifiable truth. We aim to heal the world with love by applying the open-source philosophy to drive social and environmental justice. Our purpose is to create a positive impact by building and contributing to open-source social ventures, earning governance tokens (TDG) in the process. Profits from these ventures increase the value of our tokens, enabling us to amplify our impact and support the self-actualization of our members. TrueSight DAO functions as a decentralized network of individuals working together to promote truth, love, and harmony. We leverage blockchain technology and open-source principles to empower contributors, reward value creation, and foster a community driven by autonomy, integrity, and diversity. The utility of TrueSight DAO lies in its ability to: 1. Drive social and environmental justice through open-source social ventures 2. Empower individuals towards self-actualization and personal growth 3. Increase token value through profitable ventures, amplifying impact 4. Foster a community based on verifiable truth, love, and harmony
