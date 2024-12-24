Troop Price (TROOP)
The live price of Troop (TROOP) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 205.42K USD. TROOP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Troop Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.66 USD
- Troop price change within the day is +32.63%
- It has a circulating supply of 800.00M USD
During today, the price change of Troop to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Troop to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Troop to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Troop to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+32.63%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+2.07%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-43.11%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Troop: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.71%
+32.63%
-2.15%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
TROOP: The Resistance of Oppressed Pavel—a powerful token that embodies our collective stand against injustice and tyranny. By holding TROOP, you are not just buying in a cryptocurrency; you are actively joining a movement dedicated to defending freedom and resisting the forces of oppression. This token symbolizes our unity and unwavering commitment to stand with Pavel, representing a collective force that cannot be silenced or subdued. Together, as TROOP holders, we form an unstoppable alliance, driven by a shared mission to fight for justice and uphold the principles of freedom. Stand with us, stand with Pavel, and let TROOP be the beacon of resistance in a world that needs our strength and solidarity.
