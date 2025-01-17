TrendAppend Price (TRND)
The live price of TrendAppend (TRND) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. TRND to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key TrendAppend Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 515.76 USD
- TrendAppend price change within the day is +1.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of TrendAppend to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of TrendAppend to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of TrendAppend to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of TrendAppend to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.79%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-1.03%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+40.06%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of TrendAppend: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.20%
+1.79%
+72.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
TrendAppend (Token: TRND) is a groundbreaking crypto project introducing a transformative short-form video ecommerce sales channel and AI-driven marketing platform, providing ecommerce brands with a streamlined approach to enhance profitability across various social media platforms. Facilitating the sale of products through short-form user-generated content (UGC) videos, TrendAppend simplifies the process, making it more lucrative than ever. Employing a freemium model, the platform allows brands to either pay per sale for utilizing the technology or post free short-form UGC ecommerce videos. Additionally, TrendAppend seamlessly integrates with popular ecommerce platforms such as Shopify, WooCommerce, BigCommerce, enabling users to share shoppable videos effortlessly. At the core of TrendAppend is an AI Marketing engine, delivering in-market short-form videos tailored to consumer interests. This approach significantly boosts the likelihood of consumer engagement and purchase actions within the platform or across the web, utilizing TrendAppend's embedded one-step checkout. The platform goes beyond video-sharing by incorporating various AI tools like Content AI, SMS AI, Email AI, and Trending Hashtags and Topics. Designed specifically for ecommerce, TrendAppend allows brands to integrate with built-in apps for payments, fulfillment, and more, ensuring a user-friendly and comprehensive sales channel. TrendAppend distinguishes itself further with an open API, allowing short-form videos to be disseminated across multiple devices. This not only establishes TrendAppend as a central hub for ecommerce but also provides developers with the opportunity to create ecommerce apps on top of the TrendAppend Ecommerce platform or integrate their tools into the existing infrastructure. The flexible pricing model based on usage ensures accessibility for brands of all sizes, making TrendAppend an inclusive platform for global markets of any scale.
