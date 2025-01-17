Trend X Price (TRENDX)
The live price of Trend X (TRENDX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. TRENDX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Trend X Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 98.92 USD
- Trend X price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the TRENDX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TRENDX price information.
During today, the price change of Trend X to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Trend X to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Trend X to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Trend X to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-19.80%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-20.31%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Trend X: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-1.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? TrendX is a utility trading token that's part of the TrendAI platform. This token is used to reward users in native tokens of current trends as well as airdropping ITTS (index trading tokens). These ITTs allow users to balance their portfolio with a basket of various trends. What makes your project unique? I believe we are the first to launch Index Trading Tokens in the way we are doing it. This will allow users to receive tokens from various trends without having to follow all of them. History of your project. This is the second project we've built and it is part of the $TRENDAI ecosystem which is already listed on Coingecko as well as a Tier 1 exchange. What’s next for your project? We are launching our first ITT token through the launchpad. We will then continue to launch 10 more of these and integrate some web3 functionality (already in development) for users to be able to balance these tokens and track the success of each of the trends. What can your token be used for? In order to receive these ITTs you must hold a certain amount of these tokens. Holders also will receive payouts which are generated from the revenue tax as well as from trading these index tokens.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 TRENDX to AUD
A$--
|1 TRENDX to GBP
￡--
|1 TRENDX to EUR
€--
|1 TRENDX to USD
$--
|1 TRENDX to MYR
RM--
|1 TRENDX to TRY
₺--
|1 TRENDX to JPY
¥--
|1 TRENDX to RUB
₽--
|1 TRENDX to INR
₹--
|1 TRENDX to IDR
Rp--
|1 TRENDX to PHP
₱--
|1 TRENDX to EGP
￡E.--
|1 TRENDX to BRL
R$--
|1 TRENDX to CAD
C$--
|1 TRENDX to BDT
৳--
|1 TRENDX to NGN
₦--
|1 TRENDX to UAH
₴--
|1 TRENDX to VES
Bs--
|1 TRENDX to PKR
Rs--
|1 TRENDX to KZT
₸--
|1 TRENDX to THB
฿--
|1 TRENDX to TWD
NT$--
|1 TRENDX to CHF
Fr--
|1 TRENDX to HKD
HK$--
|1 TRENDX to MAD
.د.م--